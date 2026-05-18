Israel accused of "piracy" as it intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla near Cyprus
Cyprus - Israeli forces were intercepting a Gaza-bound aid flotilla on Monday after it set sail from Turkey last week, with organizers saying one of the vessels was stopped west of Cyprus.
"Military vessels are currently intercepting our fleet and IDF forces are currently boarding the first of our boats in broad daylight," the Global Sumud Flotilla posted on X.
"We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission. Governments must act now to stop these illegal acts or piracy meant to maintain Israel's genocidal siege on Gaza."
"Normalization of the occupation's violence is a threat to us all."
Around 50 ships had departed from southwestern Turkey on Thursday as part of the flotilla.
On Monday, Israel had vowed to block the vessels.
"Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," the foreign ministry posted on X. "Israel calls on all participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately."
The ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether Israeli forces were intercepting the boats.
Israel accused of abusing detained Gaza flotilla activists
The Global Sumud Flotilla is the third initiative in a year aimed at breaking an Israeli blockade of Gaza, which has suffered severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel since October 2023.
Israeli forces intercepted the second flotilla in international waters off Greece on April 30, expelling most of the activists to Europe.
But they arrested two of them, who were held for several days in Israel before they were deported.
Rights groups said the arrests were illegal and that the men suffered abuse while in Israeli detention.
Israeli authorities have rejected the abuse allegations but filed no charges against the pair.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Anadolu Agency