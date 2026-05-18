Israel accused of "piracy" as it intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla near Cyprus

Cyprus - Israeli forces were intercepting a Gaza -bound aid flotilla on Monday after it set sail from Turkey last week, with organizers saying one of the vessels was stopped west of Cyprus.

Israeli soldiers intercept the Gaza-bound Global Sumud humanitarian flotilla, as shown on the fleet’s live-streaming account, on May 18, 2026. © IMAGO / Anadolu Agency

"Military vessels are currently intercepting our fleet and IDF forces are currently boarding the first of our boats in broad daylight," the Global Sumud Flotilla posted on X.

"We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission. Governments must act now to stop these illegal acts or piracy meant to maintain Israel's genocidal siege on Gaza."

"Normalization of the occupation's violence is a threat to us all."

Around 50 ships had departed from southwestern Turkey on Thursday as part of the flotilla.

On Monday, Israel had vowed to block the vessels.

"Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza," the foreign ministry posted on X. "Israel calls on all participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately."

The ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether Israeli forces were intercepting the boats.