China warns US against "reigniting" war with Iran, urges dialogue to ease tensions

Beijing, China - China warned the US against potentially "reigniting" the war with Iran after both sides exchanged fire, throwing peace negotiations into disarray and threatening another outbreak of regional violence.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning warned the US against reigniting the war with Iran after a night of escalating airstrikes. © Collage: AFP/Various Sources & AFP/Pedro Pardo

"China is closely following the latest developments in the Middle East," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning during a daily press conference on Wednesday. "Reigniting the conflict does not serve any party’s interests."

"Military means cannot solve the fundamental issue. We call on the US and Iran to follow through on their memorandum of understanding, resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, and avoid resorting to force," she said.

Her comments followed an outbreak of violence on Tuesday night, which saw the US launch extensive strikes on Iran, breaking a tenuous ceasefire agreement brokered over recent months.

The strikes, purportedly in response to attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, triggered a fresh batch of hostilities, Tehran launching reprisals on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday declared the Iran ceasefire "over," scrapping the possibility of a permanent peace deal and threatening a violent escalation in the Middle East war.

"I think it's over," he said during a press conference in Ankara, where he is attending an ongoing NATO summit. "I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum."

"They're scum, they're sick people, they're led by sick people, and they're vicious, violent people. And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, it's over."