Ariana Grande sparks marriage concerns as she ditches ring at Wimbledon
London, UK - Has Ariana Grande unknowingly fueled more rumors that her marriage to Dalton Gomez is on the rocks?
Is there trouble on Honeymoon Avenue?
While looking quite angelic at this year's Wimbledon finals, the 30-year-old singer reignited chatter that she and her hubby are having marital issues.
On Sunday, Ariana was seen enjoying the match while wearing a casual ensemble that featured a baseball cap, a cozy grey sweater, and a matching skirt.
She paired the sports-appropriate attire with a funky pair of green-tinted round glasses and gold hoop earrings.
But eagle-eyed fans spotted one item seemingly from the singer's fit, as it looks like Ariana attended the match ringless, again!
Is Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's marriage in trouble?
Though her husband was not in attendance at the match, the Victorious alum was joined by her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey and actor Andrew Garfield on either side.
Last month, rumors swirled that Ariana and her real-estate hubby's long-distance relationship and her busy filming schedule were causing a strain on their marriage.
Now, sources have allegedly told TMZ that the 7 Rings singer and her hubby are indeed "having problems" after a recent "rough patch."
Though Ariana seemed to dispel rumors of marriage troubles with a swoon-worthy anniversary tribute in May, there may be some truth to the speculation after all!
