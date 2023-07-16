Ariana Grande sparks marriage concerns as she ditches ring at Wimbledon

London, UK - Has Ariana Grande unknowingly fueled more rumors that her marriage to Dalton Gomez is on the rocks?

Ariana Grande (c.) attends the Wimbledon match and sits between actors Andrew Garfield (r.) and Jonathan Bailey (l.) - but her husband, Dalton Gomez, was no where in sight. © IMAGO / Shutterstock

Is there trouble on Honeymoon Avenue?

While looking quite angelic at this year's Wimbledon finals, the 30-year-old singer reignited chatter that she and her hubby are having marital issues.

On Sunday, Ariana was seen enjoying the match while wearing a casual ensemble that featured a baseball cap, a cozy grey sweater, and a matching skirt.



She paired the sports-appropriate attire with a funky pair of green-tinted round glasses and gold hoop earrings.

But eagle-eyed fans spotted one item seemingly from the singer's fit, as it looks like Ariana attended the match ringless, again!