Is Ariana Grande divorcing hubby Dalton Gomez?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande fans are speculating if the pop icon and her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez are getting a divorce. Could the rumors be true?

Is Ariana Grande saying Thank U, Next to hubby Dalton Gomez?

Some fans on social media have noticed some oddities regarding the couples' online presence, including photos surfacing of Ari without her wedding ring per the US Sun, and Gomez deactivating his Instagram account.

Grande met luxury real estate broker Gomez while searching for a house outside of Los Angeles and the two instantly hit it off.

Arianators caught a glimpse of Gomez and Ari for the first time in the music video of her 2020 track Stuck With U, which was followed by the engagement announcement in early 2021.

Breakup speculation is running rampant amongst fans, with some defending the singer and others defending the couple as a whole.

A portion of social media users have also thrown baseless cheating accusations against Gomez.