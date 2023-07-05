Ariana Grande drops Wicked-packed photo dump on Instagram!

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just stopped fans in their mid-week tracks with an incredibly Wicked photo dump on Instagram !

In honor of her 30th birthday, Ariana Grande took to Instagram to release a jam-packed photo dump with behind-the-scenes photos of Wicked! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

Ariana Grande has cast a glamorous birthday spell in the wonderful Land of Oz!

The 30-year-old star stunned millions of her followers and die-hard Arianators on Wednesday morning with a mesmerizing photo dump on Instagram.

In celebration of her "Ozian thirtieth" birthday, which fell on June 26, Queen Ari treated fans to a captivating glimpse behind the scenes of her role as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, with some candid friendship memories sprinkled in, as well.

"So beautiful, you are so loved!!!" her mom commented under the post.

With her luscious blonde locks and ethereal beauty, Ari perfectly embodies the iconic Glinda, which didn't go unnoticed by fans.

"most gorgeous girl in oz," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "I LOVE seeing you look SO happy and hearing you laugh! Sending you so so much love!"