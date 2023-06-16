Is Ariana Grande's marriage to Dalton Gomez on the rocks?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande 's marriage to Dalton Gomez is reportedly under strain as her busy career, including her role in the film adaptation of Wicked , keeps them apart.

Speculation about Ariana Grande (r) and Dalton Gomez's marriage is going viral on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@arianagrande

On Friday, rumors about the state of Ari's two-year marriage to Dalton Gomez took center stage on social media after a report from Radar Online went viral.

According to a well-placed insider, the physical distance between the couple has taken a toll on their relationship.

"The movie has completely taken over her life. Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," the source revealed.

The insider further stated that even when Gomez visits the 29-year-old singer, their time together is limited.

"She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," the source said.

"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back."

However, Arianators on Twitter are now disputing the rumors and are calling them false.