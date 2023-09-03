Beyoncè's Renaissance Tour LA show: All the stars that pulled up in wild style

Night one for Beyoncé's Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour concert was star-studded as Meghan Markle, Kris Jenner, and more were in attendance.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - From Meghan Markle to Selena Gomez, here are the celebrities that got in formation for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour LA shows over the weekend.

Beyoncé's star-studded LA show for her Renaissance World Tour was attended by a lot of celebrities that are die-hard Beehive members. © Larry Busacca / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Queen Bey is in LA! Now back in the US amid her global music takeover, the pop queenwas welcomed to LA by all the members of the Beyhive, including plenty of famous faces.

This weekend, the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate kicked off nights 1 and 2 of her Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Celebrities Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner getting a divorce? DJ Khaled got the evening the started with an opening set where a number of stars joined him for the fun, including Lil Wayne, Offset, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Roddy Ricch, and Coi Leray. But the audience saw plenty of star power too. The crowd reportedly had Tyler Perry, LeBron James, Keke Palmer, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Hugh Jackman, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland, Pedro Pascal, Sarah Paulson, and Tracee Ellis Ross in the house. Here's a spotlight on some more of our favorite celebs who came out to play for Queen Bey!



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are apparently Beehive members as the two were seen at Beyoncè's LA concert. © Screenshot/Instagram/sussexroyal The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently part of the BeyHive! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen in box seats having the time of their life during Bey's recent set. Well... at least the duchess enjoyed herself. Kourtney Kardashian Did Kourtney Kardashian give birth? Travis Barker dips out of Blink-182 tour with cryptic posts Per pics of the twosome, the duke looked a little solemn during the concert as she stood close by to his wife with his hands in his pockets. The internet has joked that Harry is perhaps not a Bey stan, or he was dragged by his wife to the show. At least the spouses did sport the "fabulous silver fashions" Bey requested of anyone coming to the show during her birthday month.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez got dolled up for her night at Beyoncé's show, where she reunited with Nicola Peltz-Beckham. © Screenshot/instagram/nicolaannepeltzbeckham Selena Gomez and crew were a buzzing BeyHive bunch! The Only Murders in the Building star hit up Bey's big night with her besties, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, plus her little sister Gracie! Selena shared footage from the fun night via Instagram that first highlighted her reunion with the Beckhams. The Disney alum's sister was then seen sweetly dancing with Brooklyn to the Bey's track Love On Top at the concert. Little Gracie, who rocked a cute silver cowboy hat, definitely had a night to remember!

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner hilariously busted a move with Offset and Jay-Z at Beyoncé's LA show. © Screenshot/Instagram/coreygamble But no one probably had more fun at Beyoncé's show than Kris Jenner! The Kardashian momager was front-and-center for the concert with her longtime partner Corey Gamble and sitting next to Bey's mom Tina Knowles. That's some ultimate mom power! The Kardashians star was seen on her IG story singing the lyrics to Diva along with Ms. Tina and Corey. She also dropped clips of Bey onstage as well as a pic of the entertainer joined by her daughter Blue Ivy. But the icing on the cake was a viral clip of Kris hilariously attempting to do the Electric Slide with Offset and Bey's hubby Jay-Z at the show!