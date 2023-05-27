Beyoncé lights up Paris and delivers heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner

Paris, France – Beyoncé delivered another heartfelt tribute to Tina Turner during her concert in Paris, saying she "wouldn’t be on this stage" if it was not for the late singer.

Beyoncé paid tribute to the late Tina Turner at her concert in Paris on Friday (r.). The two duetted at the Grammys together in 2008 (l.). © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP & Twitter/@thequeenbey___

The pop superstar paused her performance at the Stade De France on Friday to remember the American-Swiss star who died aged 83 at her home in Switzerland on Wednesday after a long illness.

Turner, one of rock’s most famous voices, duetted with Beyoncé in 2008 at the Grammys where they performed a rendition of her hit song Proud Mary which featured both the powerful singers, in sparkly outfits, mirroring each other’s choreography.

"I just want to take a second and honor Tina Turner," Beyoncé can be heard saying to the crowd in videos shared on social media.

"If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner because I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love.

"I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance."

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance world tour. Megan Thee Stallion was seen in the Paris audience next to Queen Bey's husband, Jay-Z. Jay and Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy, made an appearance dancing onstage during the show.