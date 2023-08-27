Beyoncé stirs fan frenzy with last-minute concert dress code

Santa Clara, California - Beyoncé 's request that fans wear chrome outfits to her upcoming Renaissance World Tour shows in honor of her birthday has sparked a frenzy of sales at online retailers.

Beyoncé gave fans a call to action at her upcoming Renaissance World Tour shows, and Etsy is absolutely slammed! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adumb.corona, @beyoncecarterfc2, @marcotheazrealtor

BeyHive, the queen has a quest for us!

Kicking things off, the pop icon posted a text-based story post featuring a compelling caption on August 23.

"Virgo season is upon us," her post began.

"This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"

The post quickly went viral, and fans began flooding online retailers with orders for chrome outfits.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Etsy stores saw a particularly sharp rise in sales, with some sellers reporting a 200% increase in traffic. A ton of store owners particularly saw a huge increase in sales when using the keywords "Renaissance World Tour."

Queen Bey's birthday is on September 4, and the last day of her Renaissance World Tour is on September 22. So, some fans have little over a month to find the perfect chrome outfit.

Other fans with August dates were not so lucky as they scrambled to find the perfect outfit matching the dress code.