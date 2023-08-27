Beyoncé stirs fan frenzy with last-minute concert dress code
Santa Clara, California - Beyoncé's request that fans wear chrome outfits to her upcoming Renaissance World Tour shows in honor of her birthday has sparked a frenzy of sales at online retailers.
BeyHive, the queen has a quest for us!
Kicking things off, the pop icon posted a text-based story post featuring a compelling caption on August 23.
"Virgo season is upon us," her post began.
"This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22!"
The post quickly went viral, and fans began flooding online retailers with orders for chrome outfits.
On Sunday, TMZ reported that Etsy stores saw a particularly sharp rise in sales, with some sellers reporting a 200% increase in traffic. A ton of store owners particularly saw a huge increase in sales when using the keywords "Renaissance World Tour."
Queen Bey's birthday is on September 4, and the last day of her Renaissance World Tour is on September 22. So, some fans have little over a month to find the perfect chrome outfit.
Other fans with August dates were not so lucky as they scrambled to find the perfect outfit matching the dress code.
Celebs like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are sparking a major trend in tour outfit-coordinating
In recent years, tons of concertgoers have followed the aesthetic of wearing a similar vibe to the artist they're seeing in concert.
Millions of Taylor Swift fans skyrocketed the trend on TikTok by crafting outfits to represent different eras of her career at her Eras Tour concerts.
There are endless possibilities when it comes to outfit coordination, so fans can really get creative with their looks and use the process to connect with other fans on social media or at the event itself.
Beyoncé's request that fans wear chrome outfits has leveled up this trend, giving fans a chance to show off their creativity and celebrate in style.
Start planning your outfits!
