Selena Gomez hits up Beyoncé's Renaissance tour with Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham in epic BeyHive

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez attended Beyoncé 's LA Renaissance concert with an epic crew of Brooklyn and Nicola Beckham, plus her sister Gracie.

Selena Gomez reunited with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham (r.) for Beyoncé's LA Renaissance concert. © Collage: Screenshot/Intstagram/nicolaannepeltz

Selena's BeyHive got in formation!

Per the 30-year-old Rare Beauty mogul's Instagram story, Selena and her little sister had a night to remember at Bey's LA stop on her global music tour.

The IG stories, which the Disney alum dropped Saturday, first featured a reposted snap from Nicola's page where Selena is seen hugging Brooklyn from behind.

The Bates Motel actor captioned the sweet reunion pic, "I love my husband and my wife."

In another snap, Selena and Nicola posed alongside Gracie, who sported Queen Bey requested attire with a silver cowboy hat and a pearl necklace.

Later, the Only Murders in the Building star filmed Brooklyn dancing to Bey's popular track Love On Top. She was then seen with her sister and planted a kiss on her head.