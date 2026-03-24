Bravo alums Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner strike big TV deal with Amy Poehler

Los Angeles, California - Former Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner are heading back to TV – but this time, they'll be showing off their acting chops!

Amy Poehler (l.) is set to produce a new comedy series starring Giggly Squad co-hosts Paige DeSorbo (c.) and Hannah Berner. © Collage: Amy Sussman & Mat Hayward / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Summer House alums are now in the process of developing a new, scripted comedy series with Netflix, according to a Tuesday report from Deadline.

The show has some serious comedy talent joining DeSorbo and Berner, as Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler is on board as a producer, while Kay Cannon, known for her work on 30 Rock and New Girl, will be the showrunner.

The outlet revealed that DeSorbo and Berner will star as "fictionalized versions of themselves" in the New York-set series, which will see them join forces to help "each other shed their baggage and emerge as the people they've always wanted to be."

DeSorbo and Berner first rose to fame as reality stars on Bravo's Summer House, which follows a group of friends renting a share house together in the Hamptons for summer weekends.

Both debuted in season 3, but Berner left the show in season 5, while DeSorbo stuck around until season 9.