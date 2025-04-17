Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner enter author eras with new Giggly Squad book
New York, New York - Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner have given their fans a new way to giggle as the stars take their viral podcast into the literary scene.
On Tuesday, the Giggly Squad co-hosts debuted their first book, a non-fiction read aptly titled How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously.
Paige and Hannah have been making the rounds this month to promote the book's release, even stopping by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for some late-night press.
The book sees the Summer House stars doing what they do best – doling out unflinchingly honest advice and hilarious hot takes.
The co-hosts have also lent their voices to the audiobook, which is now available through Audible, Spotify, Libro.fm, and more audiobook platforms.
While Paige and Hannah have offered signed copies, How to Giggle has sold out of its autographed editions at most stores, including Barnes and Noble.
How to Giggle has marked the latest milestone for Giggly Squad, which has seen the careers of its co-hosts skyrocket in recent years.
What is Giggly Squad?
Bravo fans will already be familiar with Paige and Hannah from the reality TV series Summer House, which follows a group of young New Yorkers as they spend their summer weekends in a Hamptons share house.
While Paige is still starring on the show, the 33-year-old stand-up comedian left the show after three seasons in 2021.
The pair began Giggly Squad in 2020, taking their signature wit and humor to streaming services for a weekly podcast reminiscent of classic best-friend catchup.
After embarking on a whirlwind comedy tour, Paige and Hannah were also tapped to host the red carpet for Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty earlier this year.
Cover photo: Collage: Simon & Schuster, Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP