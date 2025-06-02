Paige DeSorbo spills the tea on those Summer House spinoff rumors!

New York, New York - As rumors swirl about her future on Bravo, reality star Paige DeSorbo has revealed what she knows about any potential Summer House spinoffs in the works.

Paige DeSorbo dished on those swirling rumors of a Summer House spinoff in a recent interview with Parade. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking with Parade over the weekend, the 32-year-old admitted, "As a Bravo cast member, we are very much the final and last people to find out anything."

"So even when Summer House starts filming in July, we really don't get our ducks in a row until like the middle of June," Paige continued.

"So if there were to be a spinoff, you guys would literally find out before me. I have no idea, and everything I read or I see, I read it online too."

As the core cast members seemingly grow out of the partying scene that has served as the heart of Summer House for the past nine seasons, many fans have speculated that Paige and some of her co-stars may be jumping ship for a separate show of their own.

While there's also been a number of viewers pushing for Paige or Lindsay Hubbard to join The Real Housewives of New York, their co-star Amanda Batula recently spilled to Parade that she'd be on board to do a Summer House spinoff in the vein of the Houswives franchise with her female colleagues.