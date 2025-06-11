Paige DeSorbo opens up about Summer House exit: "They'll be fine without me"

New York, New York - Paige DeSorbo admitted her exit from Summer House feels bittersweet as the reality star addressed her departure from the hit Bravo series .

Paige DeSorbo admitted her exit from Summer House feels bittersweet as the reality star addressed her departure from the hit Bravo series. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 32-year-old appeared on TODAY with Jenna and Friends on Tuesday, where she told host Jenna Bush Hager that it was a "sad, sad day."

"I'm indifferent," Paige explained. "I'm sad, but I'm also happy. They'll be fine without me.

"I need to sleep and not get yelled at for sleeping," she joked.

Paige confirmed her exit in a statement shared the day after Summer House's season 9 reunion, calling the show "one of the most rewarding chapters of my life."

"But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close," she wrote.

Paige also addressed her decision to leave in Tuesday's episode of Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with former Summer House castmate Hannah Berner.

"I just feel like I gave all I could give," the fashion influencer said.

Paige did admit that she had some anxiety about whether she'd regret the decision and want to come back later, to which Hannah quipped that she could always "Tom Brady it" and unretire from the Bravosphere.