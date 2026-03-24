Chappell Roan gets emotional with Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana special: "You walked so I could run"
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus celebrated two decades of Hannah Montana with a nostalgic Disney+ special – and Chappell Roan was there for it.
The anniversary feature saw Miley return to the sets and songs that turned her into a household name back in 2006, with Chappell among the guests stopping by to celebrate the milestone.
The Good Luck, Babe! singer has been open in the past about how much the show shaped her own path in music, and that admiration came through clearly when the two sat down together.
Chappell opened up about how Miley absorbing years of intense public criticism – especially around 2012 and 2013 – made it possible for artists today to stand their ground against bad behavior in the industry.
"I don't have to deal with that as much because you really – the world took it out on you," she said.
She seemingly connected it to her own viral 2024 VMA moment, where she confronted a photographer on the red carpet, saying she has more room to do things like that because Miley had already faced the fallout for speaking out years before.
Miley admitted it meant a lot to her and loved that Chappell had grown up watching the show at her grandparents' house.
Of course, Chappell also couldn't resist asking how it felt to put the iconic Hannah Montana wig back on, to which Miley quickly set the record straight: "It's just clip-ins. This is all me."
The special also included performances of fan-favorite songs from the franchise – including The Climb – a conversation with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, family time with Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, and memories stretching from Taylor Swift's cameo in the Hannah Montana movie to life on tour with the Jonas Brothers.
Selena Gomez reflects on her Hannah Montana days
Selena Gomez also made an appearance, joining Miley on set and looking back at her own connection to the beloved series.
The Rare Beauty founder had guest-starred in a handful of episodes as Mikayla, Hannah's fiercely competitive rival, and she came with plenty to say.
She got a good laugh out of remembering the heavy blue makeup she had to wear for one episode, joking that being a teenager and styled like an alien was less than ideal.
"I remember feeling ugly in that, cause we're, like, 15, and I wanna feel pretty, and I'm like, 'Ugh,'" she stated.
Selena also raised an eyebrow at how relentlessly mean the two characters were to each other, suggesting that kind of dynamic might raise a few more flags on a children's show today.
Miley also surprised Selena with the same iconic red hat that her character Mikayla wore in the show.
Before leaving, she made sure Miley knew exactly how she felt, telling her, "You created culture, babe."
Cover photo: Collage: Disney / Ser Baffo & REBECCA SAPP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP