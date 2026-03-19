Is Selena Gomez joining the Hannah Montana anniversary special? Miley Cyrus spills the tea!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has confirmed that Selena Gomez will be joining the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special!

Miley Cyrus (r.) just spilled the ultimate tea by confirming Selena Gomez's (l.) cameo on the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. © Collage: Leigh Vogel & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Miley told Variety on Wednesday that she got a "surprise" on the set of the new special thanks to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper.

The Flowers hitmaker explained that she recruited the podcaster, who is a die-hard Hannah Montana fan, to interview her.

Miley shared, "She understands Hannah in a way that I couldn't. I never got to experience Hannah being crazy in the pit with other kids."

She added that Alex also arranged for Selena's cameo, continuing, "I love Selena, but I didn't know how much our friendship meant to the fans."

The Only Murders in the Building star played the role of Mikayla, a pop star and Hannah Montana's rival, on the original series.

Speaking of rivalries, the longtime friends were rumored to have been at odds in the past, but the talk since has been disproven.