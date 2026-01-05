Miley Cyrus teases Hannah Montana comeback plans: "You see the bangs!"

Los Angeles, California - The beloved Disney Channel series Hannah Montana will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year – but will Miley Cyrus make a long-awaited comeback to her iconic role?

Miley Cyrus has confirmed she's working on plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old shot to fame in 2006 with her breakthrough role as Hannah Montana – the pop star alter-ego of an everyday California teen named Miley Stewart.

Over the course of four seasons, a hit movie, and even a concert tour, she took the hearts of fans by storm.

As the New Zealand Herald has now reported, Miley is currently working hard on a way to honor the character after 20 years – but she hasn't spilled what the plans actually are.

"You see the bangs!" she joked on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival over the weekend, giving a nod to Hannah's signature hairstyle.

In another interview, Miley explained that her goal with the anniversary plans is to make her fans "really feel seen."

