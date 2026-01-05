Miley Cyrus teases Hannah Montana comeback plans: "You see the bangs!"
Los Angeles, California - The beloved Disney Channel series Hannah Montana will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year – but will Miley Cyrus make a long-awaited comeback to her iconic role?
The 33-year-old shot to fame in 2006 with her breakthrough role as Hannah Montana – the pop star alter-ego of an everyday California teen named Miley Stewart.
Over the course of four seasons, a hit movie, and even a concert tour, she took the hearts of fans by storm.
As the New Zealand Herald has now reported, Miley is currently working hard on a way to honor the character after 20 years – but she hasn't spilled what the plans actually are.
"You see the bangs!" she joked on the red carpet of the Palm Springs International Film Festival over the weekend, giving a nod to Hannah's signature hairstyle.
In another interview, Miley explained that her goal with the anniversary plans is to make her fans "really feel seen."
Miley Cyrus is proud of her role as Hannah Montana
"I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today," she said on SiriusXM.
"Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of … this me."
After the end of the series, the Flowers singer had actually planned to leave the role behind and shed her clean-cut image – but she's since developed a real affection for the character in hindsight.
Miley was also recently honored as a Disney Legend, emphasizing that she is still proud to have been Hannah Montana.
For fans of The Best of Both Worlds singer, it's now simply a waiting game to see how exactly Miley will bring the blonde back to life.
Cover photo: Collage: MICHAEL BUCKNER & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP