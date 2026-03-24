Miley Cyrus goes full Hannah Montana and reunites with cast for 20th anniversary premiere!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus stepped back into her most iconic role on Monday night to celebrate the debut of her Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special on Disney+.

Miley Cyrus went full Hannah Montana to celebrate the premiere of the show's 20th anniversary special on Monday. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Two decades after the series debuted on the Disney Channel, the cast of Hannah Montana reunited in Los Angeles in honor of the new special, which drops on Tuesday.

Miley turned heads on the carpet with a look paying homage to her titular character – a pop star living a double life as an everyday teen.

Her hairstyle mimicked that of Hannah's famous blonde wig, and she even sported a white t-shirt of the character under a stunning chainmail gown.

The 33-year-old was joined by her closest loved ones, including her fiancé Maxx Morando, her mom Tish, her sister Brandi.

Her dad Billy Ray, who played Miley/Hannah's dad on the show as well, was notably missing from the premiere. While the pair's rocky relationship has been well-documented, Billy Ray does make an appearance in the anniversary special itself.

Also MIA were Miley's two main co-stars, Mitchell Musso and Emily Osment, but both actors took to social media to address their absences and share their love for the show.

Emily, who played Miley's best friend Lily Truscott, explained in a social media video that she couldn't attend due to filming commitments for her CBS comedy Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

"I can't tell you what your sweet messages mean to me and how lucky I feel to have been apart of this once in a generation goliath of a television show," she said of Hannah Montana.

Mitchell, who starred as Oliver Oken, echoed the sentiment in a post of his own, saying the show "wrapped around my heart and never really let go."