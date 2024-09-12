Chappell Roan claps back at rude comment at 2024 MTV VMAs: "Not me, b***h!"

Elmont, New York - Rising star Chappell Roan has made an unforgettable debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, where a viral clip shows the singer justly yelling back at someone in the crowd.

Chappell Roan made a fiery debut at the 2024 VMAs, where she got into a heated situation while walking the carpet. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Don't mess with her!

The 26-year-old stepped onto the red – or black, in this case – carpet at the UBS Arena on Wednesday night and made quite a remarkable entrance.

A clip captured the moment when someone in the crowd – seemingly a photographer – could be heard shouting "Shut the f**k up" towards the HOT TO GO! artist, per PEOPLE.

Chappell immediately responded, pointing in the direction of the offender and saying, "You shut the f**k up!"

A few seconds later, she added, "Don't. Not me, b***h!"

The crowd was instantly shocked, and sounds of "Oohs" and "Ahhs" could be heard in the background. One even shouted, "You tell 'em, girl!"

Fans were quick to defend the Casual singer on social media after some called her out for "unprofessional" behavior. Even singer Noah Kahan posted saying, "Love this @chappellroan way to stand up for yourself," on X.

But what did Chappell have to say about the whole circumstance?