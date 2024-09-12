Chappell Roan claps back at rude comment at 2024 MTV VMAs: "Not me, b***h!"
Elmont, New York - Rising star Chappell Roan has made an unforgettable debut at the MTV Video Music Awards, where a viral clip shows the singer justly yelling back at someone in the crowd.
Don't mess with her!
The 26-year-old stepped onto the red – or black, in this case – carpet at the UBS Arena on Wednesday night and made quite a remarkable entrance.
A clip captured the moment when someone in the crowd – seemingly a photographer – could be heard shouting "Shut the f**k up" towards the HOT TO GO! artist, per PEOPLE.
Chappell immediately responded, pointing in the direction of the offender and saying, "You shut the f**k up!"
A few seconds later, she added, "Don't. Not me, b***h!"
The crowd was instantly shocked, and sounds of "Oohs" and "Ahhs" could be heard in the background. One even shouted, "You tell 'em, girl!"
Fans were quick to defend the Casual singer on social media after some called her out for "unprofessional" behavior. Even singer Noah Kahan posted saying, "Love this @chappellroan way to stand up for yourself," on X.
But what did Chappell have to say about the whole circumstance?
Chappell opens up about VMAs incident
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the carpet, the Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl artist talked about the situation.
"This is quite overwhelming and quite scary," she admitted. "I think for someone who gets a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you, the carpet is horrifying."
She continued, "And I yelled back. I yelled back! You don't get to yell at me like that."
"Iconic if you ask me," one fan wrote in response.
Another stated, "she ate him up. paparazzis so disrespectful these days."
Despite the hectic beginning, Chappell continued her night with a spectacular outfit and phenomenal performance. She stunned in a medieval-inspired gown, complete with a vintage cape, boots, a sword, and a ton of jewelry.
The look matched perfectly with her iconic performance of Good Luck, Babe!, which featured a medieval-themed set and literal fire. It's only up for the Femininomenon artist from here!
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP