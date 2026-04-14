Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial begins in New York

New York, New York - The retrial of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein on a rape charge on which a jury was previously deadlocked started Tuesday, although he will remain imprisoned for other offenses regardless of the verdict.

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein (r.) is back in court amid accusations of raping actor Jessica Mann. © Collage: John Angelillo & ANGELA WEISS / POOL / AFP

Weinstein is accused of the third-degree rape of Jessica Mann, who starred in the 2015 romantic comedy This Isn't Funny.

The judge declared a mistrial last June after the jury foreperson refused to return to deliberate the case amid a jury-room feud.

Weinstein is being retried on that count in the Manhattan court, and the process of jury selection began Tuesday after a number of rulings by Judge Curtis Farber, who said the defense had sought to delay the trial.

Jury selection to pick 12 jurors could last several days.

Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told AFP ahead of Tuesday's hearing: "He is hopeful and expects a fair process where the facts will vindicate him."

Weinstein (74), wheelchair-bound by ill-health, is already serving a 16-year prison term in a California case for the rape of a European actress more than a decade ago. He is appealing that conviction with a hearing scheduled for April 23.

He appeared gaunt as he was wheeled in Tuesday. He wore a gray-textured tie and dark suit, and a court officer unshackled him before potential jurors entered court.

Weinstein spoke in a slow, deep voice to confirm he agreed to a legal technicality.