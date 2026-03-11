Harvey Weinstein says prison is "hell" and demands leniency: "I don't want to die in here"

Los Angeles, California - Disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein said life in prison is "hell" in an interview where he repeatedly claimed he was not guilty of any crimes.

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan criminal court for a status conference in New York City on March 4, 2026. © Spencer Platt / POOL / AFP

The man who once effectively ruled Hollywood before a spectacular fall from grace at the start of the #MeToo movement said he is trapped in his cell at New York's Rikers Island, with only guards for company.

"It's too dangerous for me to be around anyone else. Other inmates get to go to the yard. But every time I'm out there, I feel like I'm under siege," Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter in an extraordinary interview published Tuesday.

"One time while I was waiting to use the phone, I asked the guy in front of me if he was done. He got off and punched me hard in the face... I fell on the floor, bleeding everywhere. I was hurt really badly."

The Oscar-winning producer, who shepherded films including Shakespeare in Love and Pulp Fiction to the screen, was the ultimate power player in Hollywood for decades, credited with making careers – and blamed for breaking just as many.

Weinstein was known for his fiery temper, and the industry had long been rife with suggestions that he took advantage of his power to sexually exploit women.

In 2017, blockbuster investigations by the New Yorker and the New York Times laid bare a series of claims by young women that triggered an avalanche of allegations from more than 80 complainants and prompted the global #MeToo movement.

Weinstein's original 2020 conviction in New York, and the resulting 23-year prison term, were thrown out, but in a June retrial, he was convicted of two counts of sexual assault.

A California court separately convicted him of rape and in 2023 sentenced him to 16 years in prison, a term the judge ordered to run after his New York sentence.