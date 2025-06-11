Harvey Weinstein jury returns verdict in sexual assault retrial

New York, New York - Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of one sexual assault Wednesday and not guilty of another, with jurors still considering a rape charge at his retrial at which three women recounted in graphic detail how he victimized them.

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Wednesday of one sexual assault charge and acquitted on another at the disgraced mogul's New York retrial. © Steven Hirsch / POOL / AFP

Weinstein was retried for offenses against two women, Jessica Mann whom he is alleged to have raped, and Miriam Haleyi whom he was found to have sexually assaulted, alongside new charges of assaulting ex-model Kaja Sokola.

He was found not guilty of those new charges at the tense proceeding in a Manhattan court on Wednesday.

Delivering the verdict of the seven women and five men of the jury on the Haley count, the foreman said: "Guilty."

He shook his head when he was asked for a verdict on the rape of Mann, and said "not guilty" on the Sokola count.

Weinstein looked on impassively close by, seated in a wheelchair and wearing a dark suit as he has done throughout the six weeks of hearings.

But later, the 73-year-old appeared to mutter "Not true" as he was wheeled out of court.

The judge ordered the legal teams for both sides not to speak to the media as the jury continued to deliberate on the outstanding charge.

The Oscar-winner's conviction is a vindication for Haleyi, whose complaint in part led to the initial guilty verdict in 2020, and helped fire the #MeToo movement that saw an outpouring of allegations from prominent women who were abused by men.