Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial gets start date

New York, New York - Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will face a retrial from April 14 on a rape charge on which a jury previously deadlocked, his publicist said Wednesday.

Harvey Weinstein's rape retrial is set to begin on April 14. © Curtis Means / POOL / AFP

The judge in last year's sex crimes trial, itself a partial retrial, declared a mistrial after the jury foreperson refused to return to deliberate the case amid a jury room feud.

Weinstein was accused of the third-degree rape of a woman named Jessica Mann and will now face a retrial on that count.

In June, the jury convicted Weinstein of sexual assault against Miriam Haley and acquitted the fallen movie mogul of allegedly sexually assaulting Kaja Sokola.

Weinstein (73), who is wheelchair-bound by ill-health, is already in jail for a 16-year term after he was convicted in a separate California case of raping a European actor more than a decade ago.

Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, said "each time prosecutors have asked a jury to convict Harvey Weinstein on [Mann's] very allegation, they have come up short of a unanimous decision."

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that the relationship was consensual, and we look forward to presenting the evidence again," Engelmayer added.

The Oscar-winner's conviction on the Haley charge is a vindication for Haley, whose complaint in part led to the initial guilty verdict in 2020.

That landmark case helped spur the #MeToo movement that saw an outpouring of allegations from prominent women who were abused by men.