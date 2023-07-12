Mark Zuckerberg shows off ripped physique amid training for Elon Musk cage match

Las Vegas, Nevada - Mark Zuckerberg has been diligently training for his rumored cage fight with fellow tech mogul Elon Musk , and his hard work seems to be paying off.

Elon Musk (l.) has some real competition on his hands as Mark Zuckerberg showed off the results of his training ahead of their rumored cage match. © Collage: JOEL SAGET / AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @zuck

On Tuesday, the Meta and Facebook CEO shared a photo of himself to his Instagram after a training session with two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) icons: Alex Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya.

"No fugazi with Mark," Adesanya captioned the post. "This is Serious Business!!"

"It's an honor to train with you guys!" Zuckerberg commented.

According to The Daily Mail, Volkanovski has known Zuck for some time now, describing him as a close friend and "cool dude."

So when Zuck asked him for help training for the fight, Volkanovski was absolutely down.

The idea came about last month when Musk seemed to joke on social media about challenging his tech rival to a "cage match," to which Zuckerberg responded, "Send me location."