Elon Musk to train with UFC legend to prepare for Mark Zuckerberg fight

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk is apparently preparing to step into the ring with fellow tech innovator Mark Zuckerberg, and he's enlisted an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend to help him train.

The world is beyond excited to see the two biggest names in tech beat the living hell out of each other in a possible cage fight.

The drama began last week, with Musk trolling Zuckerberg with an open offer: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

To many's surprise, Zuckerberg responded: "Send me location," throwing the internet into a frenzy over whether it will actually happen.

At the moment, many believe Zuckerberg, who has been beefing up and training in martial arts for some time now, has the upper hand, but that may change.

Georges St-Pierre, who is considered by many to be one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, reached out to Musk on Twitter with an offer the CEO couldn't refuse.

"I'm a huge fan of yours, and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner," St-Pierre tweeted on Saturday.

It took a few days, but early Tuesday morning Musk finally responded on Twitter, saying, "Ok, let's do it," adding that he did a "practice round" that night with podcaster and friend Lex Fridman.

According to Fox News, St-Pierre holds two championships in two different weight classes. In 2017, he came out of retirement to fight Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping, who he managed to defeat, and went back into retirement. By 2020, he was inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame.