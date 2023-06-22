Are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about to face off in a cage fight?

Menlo Park, California - Tech titans Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are ready to take their business rivalry to the next level by fighting each other in a cage match!

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have both expressed interest in fighting each other in a cage match. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Zuck & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Months after Musk took over Twitter, Zuckerberg's Meta hinted it was planning to launch its own text-based social media platform – essentially a direct rival.



Musk has trolled Zuckerberg ever since with messages on Twitter, telling his fans this week: "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Zuckerberg, who has followed the trend of tech bosses getting buff and posting martial arts videos, responded on Wednesday on his Instagram Stories with a screenshot of the message and a response: "Send me location."

Meta confirmed to AFP that Zuckerberg's message was genuine.

The exchange has provoked a lot of hilarity on social media, with Zuckerberg emerging as the clear favorite in a potential face-off.

"Please god let this happen," tech journalist Taylor Lorenz wrote on Twitter.

"The best Musk-Zuckerberg cage match is one in which two men enter and no men leave," wrote podcaster Bennett Tomlin.