Justin Timberlake body cam footage from DWI arrest revealed: "These are, like, hard tests"

Sag Harbor, New York - Footage from Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest has been released, showing the star struggling through sobriety tests and attempting to explain his "world tour."

Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest was documented in body cam footage that has now been released to the public. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP

TMZ published the footage from the incident in Sag Harbor, New York, late Friday night.

The officer explains in the video that Timberlake had veered off the road and failed to stop at stop signs.

When asked if he's visiting the area, the 45-year-old singer says he's "on a world tour," but the officer is apparently not familiar with his work.

"Hard to explain... uh, the world tour. I'm Justin Timberlake," he says.

Later in the footage, Timberlake is seen undergoing field sobriety tests – and struggling to pass.

"By the way, these are, like, hard tests," he says at one point.

After police confirm Timberlake is under arrest, designer Estee Stanley, who was in the car with the *NSYNC star and her husband, then tries to intervene.

"Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved Bye Bye Bye or Sexyback? Do me one favor," she begs, name-dropping a few of Timberlake's greatest hits.