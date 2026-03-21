Justin Timberlake body cam footage from DWI arrest revealed: "These are, like, hard tests"
Sag Harbor, New York - Footage from Justin Timberlake's 2024 DWI arrest has been released, showing the star struggling through sobriety tests and attempting to explain his "world tour."
TMZ published the footage from the incident in Sag Harbor, New York, late Friday night.
The officer explains in the video that Timberlake had veered off the road and failed to stop at stop signs.
When asked if he's visiting the area, the 45-year-old singer says he's "on a world tour," but the officer is apparently not familiar with his work.
"Hard to explain... uh, the world tour. I'm Justin Timberlake," he says.
Later in the footage, Timberlake is seen undergoing field sobriety tests – and struggling to pass.
"By the way, these are, like, hard tests," he says at one point.
After police confirm Timberlake is under arrest, designer Estee Stanley, who was in the car with the *NSYNC star and her husband, then tries to intervene.
"Can you guys please just do me a favor 'cause you loved Bye Bye Bye or Sexyback? Do me one favor," she begs, name-dropping a few of Timberlake's greatest hits.
Justin Timberlake took plea deal in DWI case
Timberlake previously fought against the release of the footage, alleging in court that it would do "irreparable harm" to his reputation and lead to "public ridicule and harassment," per People.
The video – a redacted version of the body cam footage – was ultimately released after a settlement was reached between the Trolls star and the Sag Harbor officials.
After the arrest in June 2024, Timberlake cut a deal and pled guilty to a smaller traffic offense and was handed a sentence of community service.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT / AFP