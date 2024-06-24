Justin Timberlake's bartender reveals his order before DWI arrest

Sag Harbor, New York - Pop star Justin Timberlake 's DWI arrest took another turn as his bartender from the American Hotel stepped forward.

Justin Timberlake's bartender has spoken out following his DWI arrest in the Hamptons. © Collage: Handout & Charly TRIBALLEAU / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On June 18, the 43-year-old was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign and swerving in and out of his lane.

The Selfish artist reportedly insisted to the officer that he only "had one martini" before following his friends home.

Timberlake was drinking at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor before the arrest, and the establishment's bartender has finally put in his two cents.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the bartender only served him one drink.

"If he was drinking more, it wasn't here," another employee said.

After pulling him over, cops noticed his eyes were bloodshot, an alcoholic odor was coming from his breath, and he performed poorly on all field sobriety tests.

At his recent show in Chicago, Timberlake spoke out on the events, stating, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back."