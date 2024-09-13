Justin Timberlake sentenced after cushy drunk driving plea deal

New York, New York - Pop star Justin Timberlake was handed a sentence of community service in court on Friday after he changed his plea to guilty following his arrest for drunk driving .

Pop star Justin Timberlake was handed a sentence of community service on Friday after he changed his plea to guilty following his arrest for drunk driving. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It was reported on Wednesday that Timberlake had nabbed a plea deal in relation to his June 18 drunk driving arrest, but the deal has now been formally accepted and the Trolls star was sentenced on Friday.

The 43-year-old former boy band member and actor had been pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 100 miles east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes.



Sag Harbor Village Justice Court justice Carl Irace handed Timberlake a community service sentence and ordered the star to make a public statement after the 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while alcohol impaired, The New York Post reported.

The officer who pulled over the Cry Me a River singer said that he was in no fit state to drive.