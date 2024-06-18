Justin Timberlake in police custody after arrest in the Hamptons!

Sag Harbor, New York - Pop star Justin Timberlake was reportedly arrested for driving intoxicated in the Hamptons!

Justin Timberlake has been hit with a DWI charge after reportedly driving intoxicated in the Hamptons. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, CNN reported that the 43-year-old was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday evening when Justin was arrested on DWI charges after having dinner at the American Hotel.

The Can't Stop Feeling hitmaker was apparently pulled over after leaving the establishment to drive to his friend's house.

The outlet stated that Justin remains in police custody and is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a source dished to PEOPLE that "nobody was hurt" as the former *NSYNC awaits arraignment.

Currently, Justin has been busy with his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which began in April, and he is slated to perform his next concert in Chicago on Friday.