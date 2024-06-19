Justin Timberlake's mug shot goes viral after shocking arrest

Justin Timberlake's mug shot following his bombshell arrest has gone viral as more details have been released about the star's run-in with the law.

Sag Harbor, New York - Justin Timberlake's mug shot following his bombshell arrest has gone viral as more details have been released about the star's run-in with the law.

Justin Timberlake's mug shot went viral after it was released by Sag Harbor police following his bombshell arrest. The 43-year-old looked glassy-eyed in his first-ever mug shot, released by Sag Harbor Village Police Department on Tuesday. The pic, which immediately went viral, showed the Can't Stop the Feeling hitmaker sporting a black shirt while hie eyes were bloodshot and his cheeks flushed. The mugshot, plus another snap of Justin in cuffs, came after his shocking arrest and DWI charge in the Hamptons. Per Deadline, the Grammy-winner spent the night in Sag Harbor's jail after he was pulled over for dashing through a stop sign and weaving along the road.

Will Justin Timberlake's arrest affect his career and marriage?

Meanwhile, The New York Post reported that Justin told arresting officers that he only had "one martini" at the restaurant he dined at prior to his arrest and refused to take the Breathalyzer three times. Yet, insiders spilled that the SexyBack artist was "wasted" and allegedly "picked up someone else's drink from the table and downed it when its owner went to the bathroom." Hours after Justin's detainment, his wife Jessica Biel was spotted looking solemn while filming her upcoming thriller, The Better Sister, in the Big Apple. The Sinner star, who honored her hubby on Father's Day, attempted to smile while being snapped by the paps.