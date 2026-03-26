Khloé Kardashian recalls violent reaction to Lamar Odom doing drugs after overdose
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has shared more insight into Lamar Odom's near-fatal overdose and revealed what was the final straw for her.
In the new Netflix docuseries The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, The Kardashians star revealed that she "punched" Lamar after catching him doing drugs.
Khloé, who was married to Lamar for seven years, took care of the ex-NBA player after he was found unconscious at a brothel in 2015 and even rented a home for him during his recovery.
Per People, The Good American co-founder recalled, "Once you know the smell of crack, it's the most identifiable, disgusting smell, and there's nothing that you can confuse it with.
"And I remember stopping by the house, and I smelled crack."
She continued, "I remember slowly tiptoeing up the stairs, he was in his bedroom, sitting on the edge of the bed, smoking crack, and I just punched him in his face."
Khloé reveals that she kicked Lamar out after drug use
Khloé said she told the 46-year-old that she "just put my life on hold to f**king take care of you" and that Lamar was "playing" her so she could "continue this lifestyle for him."
She added, "I said, 'By Monday you need to be out of this house, I'm done, I'm not paying for a thing, and I never want to speak to you again.'"
Last year, the exes reflected on Lamar's recovery and their eventual divorce during a tense reunion on The Kardashians, where the former athlete told his ex-wife that he's a "changed man."
Cover photo: Collage: Randy Shropshire & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP