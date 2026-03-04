Khloé Kardashian says she "covered up" Lamar Odom's drug bender in explosive new doc
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian gave rare insight into her ex Lamar Odom's drug addiction in a new documentary.
The Kardashians star appeared in the trailer for the Netflix doc, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which drops on March 31.
The film focuses on Lamar's addiction battle, including the 2015 incident where he was found unconscious at a brothel.
"I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks. That's not no average s**t," Lamar said in the trailer, which was released on Tuesday.
Khloé was estranged from the ex-Los Angeles Lakers player at the time, but she still rushed to his hospital bedside and helped with his recovery.
The 41-year-old recalled, "He would escape rehab and go on a drug bender, and no one could find him. I just felt such a responsibility to cover this up and protect him."
The exes had a tense reunion on the Kar-Jenners' Hulu reality series last year, where Khloé revealed that she left Lamar after his rehab stint.
The doc's tagline reads, "This documentary traces the life of Lamar Odom, from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel."
Cover photo: Collage: . Frederick M. Brown & Michael Buckner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP