Khloé Kardashian says she "covered up" Lamar Odom's drug bender in explosive new doc

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian gave rare insight into her ex Lamar Odom's drug addiction in a new documentary.

Khloé Kardashian shares why she felt the need to "protect" Lamar Odom (r.) during their marriage amid his drug addiction. © MICHAEL BUCKNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Kardashians star appeared in the trailer for the Netflix doc, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, which drops on March 31.

The film focuses on Lamar's addiction battle, including the 2015 incident where he was found unconscious at a brothel.

"I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks. That's not no average s**t," Lamar said in the trailer, which was released on Tuesday.

Khloé was estranged from the ex-Los Angeles Lakers player at the time, but she still rushed to his hospital bedside and helped with his recovery.

The 41-year-old recalled, "He would escape rehab and go on a drug bender, and no one could find him. I just felt such a responsibility to cover this up and protect him."

The exes had a tense reunion on the Kar-Jenners' Hulu reality series last year, where Khloé revealed that she left Lamar after his rehab stint.