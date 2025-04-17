Khloé Kardashian reveals explosive confrontation with ex Lamar Odom

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian has spilled the tea on the moment she confronted her ex, Lamar Odom, over his infidelity.

Khloé Kardashian has spilled the tea on the moment she confronted her ex, Lamar Odom, over his infidelity. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

On Wednesday's episode of Call Her Daddy, the 40-year-old reality star admitted she once went "ballistic" when she found her then-husband hooking up with another woman.

Khloé revealed that she had tracked Lamar down at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles, where she had spotted the 45-year-old NBA star and the mystery woman through the window.

"I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic," Khloé said.

After the encounter, her knuckles were "bloody," leading her to wear bandages at her niece's birthday party the following day. Khloé never told her family what went down, revealing that she "acted as if nothing ever happened."

The Good American mogul was married to Lamar from 2009 to 2013, with their divorce ultimately being finalized in 2016.

The exes shared an emotional reunion on the latest season of The Kardashians, after which her sister Kendall Jenner criticized her for being "cold" to Lamar.

But in the season 6 finale, Khloé defended her demeanor and slammed the "outrageous" behavior of both Lamar and her other ex, Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two kids.