Lamar Odom talks reuniting with Khloé Kardashian nearly a decade after divorce
Los Angeles, California - After the newest trailer for The Kardashians teased a big reunion between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom, the former NBA star is dishing on what led him back to his ex-wife.
During an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show over the weekend, Lamar explained that it was Malika Haqq – a mutual friend of both him and Khloé – who was behind the exes' unexpected reunion.
"I bumped into her in Las Vegas. I think it was Super Bowl weekend," the 45-year-old athlete said. "She came to me, and said, 'You know Lamar, I think it's time for you and Khloé… it's been years.
"'You haven't seen her. If you're up for it, I think I could make it happen.'"
Sure enough, Malika brought Lamar to meet with the 40-year-old reality star, but Lamar admitted he was a bit thrown by the presence of a camera crew at first.
Nevertheless, the former Los Angeles Lakers star said he "understood" the decision.
Lamar further clarified that he and Khloé won't be rekindling their romance, despite getting back in touch.
Will Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom ever get back together?
"It would be a blessing to be her friend," Lamar said, but added, "I think it's healthy sometimes to move on. In a healthy way."
Khloé and Lamar's whirlwind marriage – which took place just one month after they first met – played out on reality TV thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and the two even scored their own spin-off in 2011.
The Good American founder ultimately filed for divorce in 2013 after four years together, but Khloé later withdrew her petition in 2015 when Lamar was placed in a coma after a near-fatal overdose.
The couple did not get back together, with Khloé dropping the divorce in order to make necessary medical decisions for Lamar.
The divorce was finalized in 2016 – the same year Khloé began dating NBA star Tristan Thompson. Their infidelity-plagued relationship came to an end in 2021, and the couple share two kids together.
Khloé has been single ever since, and the latest teaser for The Kardashians suggests her reunion with Lamar may bring up some serious emotions for her.
In the clip, KoKo's mom, Kris Jenner, is seen in tears as she calls Lamar "the love of [Khloé's] life."
