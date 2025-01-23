Lamar Odom talks reuniting with Khloé Kardashian nearly a decade after divorce

Los Angeles, California - After the newest trailer for The Kardashians teased a big reunion between Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom, the former NBA star is dishing on what led him back to his ex-wife.

Lamar Odom (l.) has spilled the tea about his unexpected reunion with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, which will be featured on the next season of The Kardashians. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Landmark Media

During an interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show over the weekend, Lamar explained that it was Malika Haqq – a mutual friend of both him and Khloé – who was behind the exes' unexpected reunion.

"I bumped into her in Las Vegas. I think it was Super Bowl weekend," the 45-year-old athlete said. "She came to me, and said, 'You know Lamar, I think it's time for you and Khloé… it's been years.

"'You haven't seen her. If you're up for it, I think I could make it happen.'"

Sure enough, Malika brought Lamar to meet with the 40-year-old reality star, but Lamar admitted he was a bit thrown by the presence of a camera crew at first.

Nevertheless, the former Los Angeles Lakers star said he "understood" the decision.

Lamar further clarified that he and Khloé won't be rekindling their romance, despite getting back in touch.