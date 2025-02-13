Khloé Kardashian drops bombshell about "punching" ex Lamar Odom

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian revealed some secrets from the fallout of her marriage to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, on The Kardashians !

Khloé Kardashian reflected on taking care of her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and why she finally left him after his stay in rehab on The Kardashians. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Thursday's episode of the Hulu TV show continued the exes' intense reunion, which turned a little explosive after Khloé dished on why she left Lamar.

When the ex-Lakers player claimed that he didn't "take cocaine" with him to the Nevada brothel on the day of his 2015 overdose, Khloé angrily reminded him of the support she gave him.

"You have no idea what happened that day, thank God. But I do," she told him.

She continued, "I was there through it all. I remember everything. I didn't leave you for four months. I got staph infection 'cause I lived in a hospital."

The reality star's ex admitted that he "always" thinks about why he and KoKo fell out in the end, adding, "And I know why, because how I did drugs again after the coma."

