Khloé Kardashian drops bombshell about "punching" ex Lamar Odom
Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian revealed some secrets from the fallout of her marriage to her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, on The Kardashians!
Thursday's episode of the Hulu TV show continued the exes' intense reunion, which turned a little explosive after Khloé dished on why she left Lamar.
When the ex-Lakers player claimed that he didn't "take cocaine" with him to the Nevada brothel on the day of his 2015 overdose, Khloé angrily reminded him of the support she gave him.
"You have no idea what happened that day, thank God. But I do," she told him.
She continued, "I was there through it all. I remember everything. I didn't leave you for four months. I got staph infection 'cause I lived in a hospital."
The reality star's ex admitted that he "always" thinks about why he and KoKo fell out in the end, adding, "And I know why, because how I did drugs again after the coma."
Khloé Kardashian reveals why she left Lamar Odom after his rehab stint
The mom of two doubled down on the challenges she endured during Lamar's lengthy recovery after he alleged he's not sure "the person that went through the coma was even thinking at all."
Khloé explained, "But you had enough awareness to get a burner phone to call a drug dealer to get what you needed to get. To send security away. To do what you needed to do for me to find out."
She added, "And then for me to punch you in the face, 'cause I punched you in the face, and I shattered everything in that house."The emotional episode also featured rare footage of Khloé caring for Lamar after he came out of his coma.
The exes did leave things on a good note, with the ex-NBA star telling his former wife that he's hopeful she will "see I'm genuine and a changed man" in "due time."
The Kardashians drop new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.
