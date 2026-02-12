Lewis Hamilton gives coy update on alleged Kim Kardashian romance

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton may be on the fast track to love, but the F1 driver is playing it cool when it comes to discussing their supposed romance!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's alleged new boo, Lewis Hamilton, had a teasing response when asked about their rumored relationship!

Kim Kardashian's rumored boo, Lewis Hamilton (l.), played coy when asked about their alleged romance.
Kim Kardashian's rumored boo, Lewis Hamilton (l.), played coy when asked about their alleged romance.  © Collage: IMAGO / PsnewZ & Cover-Images

After the supposed lovebirds were spotted at Super Bowl LX, the Formula One racer was asked about The Kardashians star.

Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz revealed that he recently chatted with Lewis but admitted that he "chickened out" of asking the Ferrari driver about Kim.

However, Ted did share that the 41-year-old has been previously asked about the SKIMS co-founder, and he gave a very coy response to the questions.

Kylie Jenner spills how she landed role in Charli XCX's The Moment: "I presented the idea"
Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner spills how she landed role in Charli XCX's The Moment: "I presented the idea"

"I can tell you he was asked that in the written press," Ted began.

"He was asked, 'Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?' and he said, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.' So that's what he told me."

Why Kim Kardashian feels "safe" with Lewis Hamilton

Kim (r.) reportedly feels "safe" with Lewis, but the pair are said to be taking things slowly.
Kim (r.) reportedly feels "safe" with Lewis, but the pair are said to be taking things slowly.  © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kim and Lewis first sparked dating rumors after they were captured together at the prestigious Estelle Manor in the UK earlier this month.

The longtime friends are said to be keeping things "casual," but an insider spilled to People that the 45-year-old "feels safe" with the British driver.

"There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years," the source spilled.

Marc Anthony weighs in on Beckham family drama: "Hardly the truth"
Celebrities Marc Anthony weighs in on Beckham family drama: "Hardly the truth"

They added, "Kim's gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time.

"She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection."

The tipster noted that despite the reality star's "excitement," Kim is "just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes," and she's not "putting any pressure" on their budding relationship!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / PsnewZ & Cover-Images

More on Kim Kardashian: