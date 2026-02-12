Lewis Hamilton gives coy update on alleged Kim Kardashian romance

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian 's alleged new boo, Lewis Hamilton, had a teasing response when asked about their rumored relationship!

Kim Kardashian's rumored boo, Lewis Hamilton (l.), played coy when asked about their alleged romance. © Collage: IMAGO / PsnewZ & Cover-Images

After the supposed lovebirds were spotted at Super Bowl LX, the Formula One racer was asked about The Kardashians star.

Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz revealed that he recently chatted with Lewis but admitted that he "chickened out" of asking the Ferrari driver about Kim.

However, Ted did share that the 41-year-old has been previously asked about the SKIMS co-founder, and he gave a very coy response to the questions.

"I can tell you he was asked that in the written press," Ted began.

"He was asked, 'Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?' and he said, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.' So that's what he told me."