Lewis Hamilton gives coy update on alleged Kim Kardashian romance
Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian's alleged new boo, Lewis Hamilton, had a teasing response when asked about their rumored relationship!
After the supposed lovebirds were spotted at Super Bowl LX, the Formula One racer was asked about The Kardashians star.
Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz revealed that he recently chatted with Lewis but admitted that he "chickened out" of asking the Ferrari driver about Kim.
However, Ted did share that the 41-year-old has been previously asked about the SKIMS co-founder, and he gave a very coy response to the questions.
"I can tell you he was asked that in the written press," Ted began.
"He was asked, 'Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl?' and he said, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that.' So that's what he told me."
Why Kim Kardashian feels "safe" with Lewis Hamilton
Kim and Lewis first sparked dating rumors after they were captured together at the prestigious Estelle Manor in the UK earlier this month.
The longtime friends are said to be keeping things "casual," but an insider spilled to People that the 45-year-old "feels safe" with the British driver.
"There's a comfort level there, because they've known each other for years," the source spilled.
They added, "Kim's gone on dates and met people over the years, but Lewis is the first guy she's really into in a long time.
"She always liked him. She's excited about their romantic connection."
The tipster noted that despite the reality star's "excitement," Kim is "just taking things moment by moment and seeing where it goes," and she's not "putting any pressure" on their budding relationship!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / PsnewZ & Cover-Images