Is Kylie Jenner moving in with Timothée Chalamet after listing her $20 million mansion?

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has listed her Hidden Hills home amid her romance with Timothée Chalamet – are the lovebirds officially moving in together?

Kylie Jenner (l) is selling her longtime mansion after 10 years after teasing her plans for more kids amid her romance Timothée Chalamet (r). © Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per E! News, the 28-year-old mogul is parting ways with her sprawling abode after 10 years, with an asking price of $20.2 million.

Kylie purchased the home when she was 19 for $16 million. The impressive abode features 10 bathrooms and eight bedrooms.

She has now tapped Million Dollar Listing stars Josh, Matt, and Heather Altman to sell it.

While The Kardashians star does own two more Hidden Hills properties, the listed mansion was Kylie's primary residence with her two kids, Stormi and Aire.

But does her real estate move mean that things are getting more serious with the Dune star?

For her recent Vanity Fair cover story, the Khy founder touched on her life plans and teased that she would like to have more kids in the near future.