Kylie Jenner reveals plans for more kids amid Timothée Chalamet romance!
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has revealed her timeline on when she plans on expanding her family amid her romance with Timothée Chalamet!
During her Vanity Fair Spring Issue cover story, the 28-year-old mom of Stormi (8) and Aire (4) spilled on how she intends to spend the rest of her 20s.
"In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids," she told the outlet.
"And then, I do want to have more kids," Kylie added.
The Khy founder, who shares both of her kids with ex Travis Scott, is only two years away from being 30, which could mean that she'll expand her family very soon!
Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie addressed her beau's sweet shoutout at the Critics' Choice Awards.
When asked if Timothée's remark was a "fun" moment for her, she replied, "Of course."
Kylie Jenner gives rare insight into Timothée Chalamet romance
The Kardashians star also touched on how she bonded with her boyfriend out of the spotlight with poker nights.
She explained, "I grew up here, but I don't really have, like, a nightlife. I play a lot of poker. Last night wasn't a good night for me."
Timothée previously teased that he's open to getting married to Kylie when asked about their relationship.
Given both of their separate remarks, it looks like Kimothée has some big plans for their future!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP