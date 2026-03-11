Kylie Jenner reveals plans for more kids amid Timothée Chalamet romance!

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner has revealed her timeline on when she plans on expanding her family amid her romance with Timothée Chalamet!

Kylie Jenner (r.) shared whether more kids are in the plans for her future and made a rare comment about Timothée Chalamet. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her Vanity Fair Spring Issue cover story, the 28-year-old mom of Stormi (8) and Aire (4) spilled on how she intends to spend the rest of her 20s.

"In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids," she told the outlet.

"And then, I do want to have more kids," Kylie added.

The Khy founder, who shares both of her kids with ex Travis Scott, is only two years away from being 30, which could mean that she'll expand her family very soon!

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie addressed her beau's sweet shoutout at the Critics' Choice Awards.

When asked if Timothée's remark was a "fun" moment for her, she replied, "Of course."