Timothée Chalamet praises "partner" Kylie Jenner at 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Santa Monica, California - Kylie Jenner got a cute nod from Timothée Chalamet during his acceptance speech at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards!

Kylie Jenner (l.) got a special thank-you from her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday evening, Kimothée stole the show when the 30-year-old movie star won the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme.

When Timothée took the stage to accept the honor, he thanked several people, including the film's director, Josh Safdie, and fellow nominee, Michael B. Jordan.

But it was his sweet tribute to Kylie that made everyone swoon!

He said, "Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation, I love you. I couldn't do this without you."

The camera then panned to the Khy founder, who mouthed back, "I love you," to her boyfriend.

For the occasion, Kylie rocked a plunging, black Versace gown that featured lace detailing, while her hair was styled in soft waves.

Meanwhile, Timothée donned a pinstripe dark suit with a white button-down and a multi-colored silk tie.