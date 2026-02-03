Timothée Chalamet says "yes" to marrying Kylie Jenner in viral interview!

London, UK - Timothée Chalamet has revealed some rare details about his romance with Kylie Jenner – and even hinted at marriage!

Timothée Chalamet (l.) has opened up about whether he and Kylie Jenner might ever tie the knot. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

During a recent promotional event in London for his film Marty Supreme, Timothée fielded questions about his love life from director Richard Curtis.

When Richard asked Timothée if he currently had a girlfriend, the 30-year-old actor giggled, smiled, and simply said: "Yes."

The conversation quickly escalated when the interviewer asked, "Do you think you'll ever get married?"

"Wow, that's so personal. That's so personal," Timothée said before adding, "gonna get me in trouble, man!"

But after a brief pause, he confirmed without delay: "Yes. Yes."

The interviewer then playfully asked if "we" would be invited to the wedding.

Timothée paused, seeking clarification on whether that included the interviewer and everyone in the audience, but when the crowd erupted in cheers, Richard jokingly warned him he "better say no to that" – sending everyone into laughter.

The couple, who kicked things off back in 2023, have been shacking up in Los Angeles for over a year, even though they've kept their romance relatively low-key.