Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet share twinning snaps from tropical vacay

Los Angeles, California - Timothée Chalamet seemingly just confirmed that he joined Kylie Jenner on her dreamy tropical vacation, sending fans into a frenzy!

Kylie Jenner (l.) and Timothée Chalamet both dropped photos from what appears to the same beach this week. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kyliejenner & @tchalamet

On Monday, the 30-year-old actor shared a peek at his post-awards-season relaxation with a new photo dump on Instagram.

Among the snaps were several pictures of Timothée at a stunning beach – one that looked suspiciously similar to the beach Kylie's been posting from since the weekend!

The 28-year-old reality star has shared several slideshows of her own, with plenty of snaps showing Kylie posing in the same spots as Timothée.

Neither star included the other in their photos, but between the matching landscapes and even the same jet ski featured in each of their posts, it's safe to say they're together!

The vacay comes after a busy stretch for the lovebirds, as Kylie accompanied Timothée to numerous award shows, including the Golden Globes and the Oscars, over the first few months of the year.

Though they avoided any joint red carpet appearances, they gave fans plenty to obsess over – including Timothée's swoon-worthy shoutout to his "partner" at the Critics Choice Awards.