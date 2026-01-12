Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet display sweet PDA at the Golden Globes
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner got another shoutout from Timothée Chalamet after he won big at the 83rd annual Golden Globes!
Kimothée made everyone swoon again when Timmy won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy.
Timothée gave a special nod to his co-stars and parents in his speech while also praising Kylie – who he sweetly smooched before accepting the award.
"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up," he said.
"Always be grateful for what you have. It's allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here."
The Marty Supreme star added, "I'd be lying if I didn't say those moments didn't make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."
For the ceremony, the Khy founder dazzled in a curve-hugging sequin Ashi Studio gown that featured straps across her shoulders and chest.
As for the Oscar-contender, Timothée looked dashing in a sleek all-black 'fit that consisted of a vest, blazer, and pants tucked into boots.
Cover photo: Collage: Etienne Laurent / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/kyliejenner