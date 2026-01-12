Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet display sweet PDA at the Golden Globes

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner got another shoutout from Timothée Chalamet after he won big at the 83rd annual Golden Globes !

Kylie Jenner (l.) was Timothée Chalamet's (r.) dazzling date at the 83rd annual Golden Globes ceremony. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Kimothée made everyone swoon again when Timmy won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy.

Timothée gave a special nod to his co-stars and parents in his speech while also praising Kylie – who he sweetly smooched before accepting the award.

"My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up," he said.

"Always be grateful for what you have. It's allowed me to leave this ceremony in the past empty-handed, my head held high, grateful just to be here."

The Marty Supreme star added, "I'd be lying if I didn't say those moments didn't make this moment that much sweeter. For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

For the ceremony, the Khy founder dazzled in a curve-hugging sequin Ashi Studio gown that featured straps across her shoulders and chest.