Kylie Jenner can't stop gushing about Timothée Chalamet to friends and family!

Kylie Jenner (r.) is reportedly always "low-key bragging" about boyfriend Timothée Chalamet to her friends and family. © Collage: Julian Hamilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The 28-year-old beauty mogul has been hyping up her Oscar-nominated beau to those closest to her, according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly.

Per the insider, "Kylie is really proud of him and is always low-key bragging about him to her friends and family."

The source added that she's incredibly supportive of his career and tries her best to go to all of his big events, even though the awards circuit overlaps with her own world.

"Kylie is really in awe of how respected he is by his peers and loves showing up for him," the insider revealed, adding that she "had the best time" standing by his side at the Oscars.

For his part, Timothée has said Kylie "calms his nerves" – and that he equally loves having her there.

The two were first romantically linked in 2023, following Kylie's split from rapper Travis Scott, and have been going strong ever since.

Off the red carpet, the Khy founder has also been getting to know Timothée's family.