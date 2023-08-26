Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet heat up dating rumors with LA rendezvous
Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have added more fuel to the continued romance rumors with a reported rendezvous in Beverly Hills.
Though the alleged couple was rumored to have split up earlier this month, later clarifications from inside sources revealed that their "low-key" romance was still going strong, a claim that appears to have been corroborated with a meet-up on Thursday.
Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 26-year-old reality star pulled up to Chalamet's California home, followed by a security entourage.
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister was first rumored to be seeing the 27-year-old actor in April.
Though neither celeb has commented on the speculation, many fans were convinced the rumors were true after all when the pair was spotted together in June.
Jenner and Chalamet's latest meet-up is the first apparent confirmation that they're still seeing each other, though some fans have theorized that Jenner was behind the Call Me By Your Name star's recently-dropped summer snaps.
While nothing has been made official, the Kylie Cosmetics founder's latest visit to Chalamet's abode certainly suggests there's still something going on between this unlikely duo!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/tchalamet & kyliejenner