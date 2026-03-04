Kylie Jenner sweetly reunites with Timothée Chalamet after skipping Actor Awards

Los Angeles, California - Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet had a very public date night after the Dune star attended SAG-AFTRA's Actor Awards solo!

Kylie Jenner pulled up to Timothée Chalamet's (l.) interview with the podcast Mind The Game after her noticeable absence from the Actor Awards. © IMAGO / AFF-USA

The 28-year-old beauty mogul was captured supporting her 30-year-old boyfriend at his interview with the podcast Mind The Game, per Page Six.

Kylie kept it casual by rocking a white crop-top, fitted, black leather pants, and a gray leather trench coat.

As for Timothée, the Oscar nominee wore a checkered yellow-and-black button-down shirt and gray cargo pants.

The couple was captured backstage, looking loved-up after Timothée talked about his acclaimed film, Marty Supreme.

Kylie was noticeably absent from the 32nd annual ceremony, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, on Sunday.

But the Call Me By My Name actor wasn't completely alone, as he was accompanied by his mom, Nicole Flender.

Timothée didn't take home the Best Actor award on Sunday evening, but he's still a strong contender in this year's Oscars race.