Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus spark fan frenzy with Disney Channel reunion at 2026 Golden Globes!
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez had a magical reunion at this year's Golden Globes!
It was the best of both worlds when the Disney alums posed together at the 83rd annual ceremony on Sunday evening.
Miley – who rocked a sequined, black Saint Laurent gown adorned with ruffles on the neckline – was nominated for the Best Original Song category for her single Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Meanwhile, Selena stunned in a black Chanel gown that featured white feather detailing. The 33-year-old was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, but ultimately lost out to Hacks star Jean Smart.
The iconic Disney Channel reunion comes more than a decade after the pair were rumored to be feuding over their respective relationships with Nick Jonas.
Yet, the Calm Down singer previously shut down any reports of a fallout.
The Spring Breakers star told W Magazine in 2016, "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. We are now completely settled in our own lives."
In the years since, the two have further dispelled the drama with sweet social media shoutouts and complimentary interviews.
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / imageSPACE