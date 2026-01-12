Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus spark fan frenzy with Disney Channel reunion at 2026 Golden Globes!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez had a magical reunion at this year's Golden Globes!

Miley Cyrus (r.) and Selena Gomez's reunion at the Golden Globes came in like a wrecking ball for millennials. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / imageSPACE

It was the best of both worlds when the Disney alums posed together at the 83rd annual ceremony on Sunday evening.

Miley – who rocked a sequined, black Saint Laurent gown adorned with ruffles on the neckline – was nominated for the Best Original Song category for her single Dream As One from Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Meanwhile, Selena stunned in a black Chanel gown that featured white feather detailing. The 33-year-old was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, but ultimately lost out to Hacks star Jean Smart.

The iconic Disney Channel reunion comes more than a decade after the pair were rumored to be feuding over their respective relationships with Nick Jonas.

Yet, the Calm Down singer previously shut down any reports of a fallout.

The Spring Breakers star told W Magazine in 2016, "We both liked the same guy when we were 16. We are now completely settled in our own lives."