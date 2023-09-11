Selena Gomez dishes on her "supportive" friendship with Miley Cyrus
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez opened up about her long-time friendship with Miley Cyrus after the pair made headlines for dropping new music on the same day.
In a recent interview with PopCrush, Selena revealed how she learned about their simultaneous releases of Single Soon and Used To Be Young and why they never wanted to swap them out.
"It was probably a few months ago, so then it was like, 'Awesome,'" the 31-year-old said.
The stars' friendship dates back to the early 2000s when they both rose to fame on the Disney Channel. While Selena got her start on Wizards of Waverly Place, Miley rose to fame as student-by-day, pop-star-by-night Hannah Montana.
"We're both so supportive of each other; I love her so much. It wasn't like, 'Oh, we must change it,' we should embrace it and make it a moment," Selena said.
Ahead of their singles' releases, both Selena and Miley paid homage to their Disney days with nostalgic social media posts.
Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus reminisce on their Disney days
Last month, the duo both shared a clip from Hannah Montana that featured Selena as a guest star, where she played a rival of the titular pop star.
"I'd like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch," Selena's character to Hannah says in the scene.
The Rare Beauty founder paid homage to both of their tracks' titles in her post writing, "@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day."
"We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!" she added.
Miley also shared the clip on X with a similarly punny quip, writing, "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON... I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG."
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP