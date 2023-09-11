Selena Gomez dishes on her "supportive" friendship with Miley Cyrus

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez opened up about her long-time friendship with Miley Cyrus after the pair made headlines for dropping new music on the same day.

Selena Gomez (r) dished on her friendship with Miley Cyrus in a recent interview following their simultaneous single drops. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with PopCrush, Selena revealed how she learned about their simultaneous releases of Single Soon and Used To Be Young and why they never wanted to swap them out.

"It was probably a few months ago, so then it was like, 'Awesome,'" the 31-year-old said.

The stars' friendship dates back to the early 2000s when they both rose to fame on the Disney Channel. While Selena got her start on Wizards of Waverly Place, Miley rose to fame as student-by-day, pop-star-by-night Hannah Montana.

"We're both so supportive of each other; I love her so much. It wasn't like, 'Oh, we must change it,' we should embrace it and make it a moment," Selena said.

Ahead of their singles' releases, both Selena and Miley paid homage to their Disney days with nostalgic social media posts.