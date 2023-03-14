Selena Gomez gives a shoutout to Miley Cyrus with a stunning selfie!
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez sparked a Disney Channel reunion with a stunning new selfie featuring a caption inspired by Miley Cyrus!
It's Selena and Miley, and you're watching... Instagram!
The 30-year-old got in on the hype for Miley's new album, Endless Summer Vacation, by using a track title as her caption for a gorgeous makeup-free selfie.
"Violet chemistry," Gomez wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a slideshow of two photos.
The 30-year-old singer, who was also tagged in the post, replied in the comments with a red heart emoji.
She later reposted the image on her own story with the song playing in the background.
Selena Gomez references Miley Cyrus' big hit
Violet Chemistry has become a fan-favorite on the new record thanks to its catchy pop sound and addictive hook.
The Wrecking Ball artist's latest album has made headlines for shading her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth with several clear references to their relationship and lyrics that seemed to suggest he cheated on her during their marriage.
Thankfully, the song Gomez chose to reference doesn't have any shady connotations, which is a welcome drama-free moment amid her ongoing beef with Hailey Bieber.
The contentious duo may have something in common after all, as Hailey also showed her appreciation for Endless Summer Vacation with an Instagram story of her own after it dropped.
Cover photo: Collage: John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez