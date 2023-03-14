Selena Gomez gives a shoutout to Miley Cyrus with a stunning selfie!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez sparked a Disney Channel reunion with a stunning new selfie featuring a caption inspired by Miley Cyrus !

Selena Gomez (r.) gave a shoutout to her former Disney Channel co-star Miley Cyrus on Instagram. © Collage: John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

It's Selena and Miley, and you're watching... Instagram!

The 30-year-old got in on the hype for Miley's new album, Endless Summer Vacation, by using a track title as her caption for a gorgeous makeup-free selfie.

"Violet chemistry," Gomez wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a slideshow of two photos.

The 30-year-old singer, who was also tagged in the post, replied in the comments with a red heart emoji.

She later reposted the image on her own story with the song playing in the background.