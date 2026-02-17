Miley Cyrus celebrates 20 years of Hannah Montana with new Disney+ special!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is marking two decades of Hannah Montana with a commemorative special heading to Disney+ !

Miley Cyrus is celebrating 20 years of Hannah Montana with a new Disney+ special arriving March 24, featuring interviews, archival footage, and recreated sets. © Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP & IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Miley announced the project on social media with a clip showing her pulling up to Stage 9 studio in a black Mustang sporting an "HM 20" license plate, stepping out in black boots with gold heels.

"Going back to where it all began," she captioned the post, confirming what fans had already sensed was coming.

The special, filmed in front of a live studio audience, won't function as a traditional concert, per the official press release.

Instead, it will include a sit-down interview with the Best of Both Worlds singer conducted by Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper.

Along with music from the original series being woven throughout, the project will also feature previously unseen archival footage and recreations of iconic sets like the Stewart family home and Hannah's signature closet.